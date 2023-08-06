Xavier Carlton had a strong first season at Cal in 2022, but an injury kept him from participating with the Bears during the spring. The former Utah outside linebacker will again be a big part of the plans for the Bears this season, and he will get the chance to work alongside some new faces.

We caught up with Carlton after Sunday's practice to discuss his adjustment to getting back on the field, what it has been like to work with Brett Johnson for the first time and much more.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Carlton below: