Cal has several players and coaches with ties back to Texas making the season opener against North Texas special for many Bears. Wednesday, current Cal offensive line coach and former UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch spoke with reporters about his return to Denton where he helped build a portion of the current Mean Green roster.

He also took time to dive into his offensive line group and discuss what to expect from the UNT offense Saturday.

In addition to hearing from Bloesch, quarterback Sam Jackson, who transferred to Cal from TCU, plus Texas natives Craig Woodson and Myles Jernigan all met with reporters to discuss their own connections to the Lone Star State.

Watch each of the media sessions from Wednesday below: