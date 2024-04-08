Cal is officially into the second half of spring practice, and Monday opened up Week 3 of work for the Bears. The team will hold its first full scrimmage Saturday, and there will be a build up leading into that practice.

Monday presented the team with an opportunity try some different things out, and offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch spoke with reporters after practice to go over some of what he had his group working on during the eighth day of practice.

Offensive lineman Nick Morrow has been working with the first unit throughout the spring, and he spoke Monday about his path as he continues to learn his role with the Bears.

Tight end Jack Endries is doing just as much off the field as he's doing on it these days, and Monday he spoke with us about some of his off-field work after a productive day catching passes on Day 8.