Additionally, Bears running back Jaydn Ott and tight end Jack Endries plus tight ends coach Mike Saffell all spoke with reporters to highlight the upcoming Cal Football Summer Reading Challenge, which is being spearheaded by the two Cal players this year.

Saffell previously participated in the initiative as a player, and he spoke about what the experience meant to him.

Golden Bear Report also spent a few minutes chatting with a trio of players who are at different points in their careers with the Bears. Kicker Ryan Coe is in his first spring with the Bears after making the move from North Carolina this offseason while running back Justin Williams-Thomas is going through his first healthy spring with the Bears.

Each player spoke about his experience through the first 12 days while newcomer defensive back Isaiah Crosby chatted with us about his progress and development with his new team after transferring in from a junior college in the winter.

Watch each of those one-on-one interviews below: