Cal wraps up spring practice Saturday with hits showcase event that will put the Bears in one more game-like setting before the summer. Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has now had 14 practices to evaluate his offense, which features plenty of new faces, and after Friday's practice he provided a rundown of his thoughts up to this point.

Spavital gave an overview of the quarterback position and broke down what the team will be looking for when the next transfer portal window opens this weekend.

Watch his full media session after Friday's practice below: