Cal held its first camp scrimmage Sunday, and there were plenty of takeaways for the coaching staff. The quarterbacks made some standout plays, and the receiver and running back units left the offensive staff happy.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital met with reporters after Tuesday's practice to discuss Sunday's scrimmage and his group's latest day of work after the 11th practice for the Bears.

In addition to hearing from Spavital, the three top running backs behind Jaydn Ott all spoke with reporters Tuesday after practice as that group — Montana State transfer Isaiah Ifanse, Ashton Stredick and freshman Jaivian Thomas — continues to see plenty of reps in training camp.

Watch each of their post-practice media sessions below: