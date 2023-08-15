Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal held its first camp scrimmage Sunday, and there were plenty of takeaways for the coaching staff. The quarterbacks made some standout plays, and the receiver and running back units left the offensive staff happy.
Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital met with reporters after Tuesday's practice to discuss Sunday's scrimmage and his group's latest day of work after the 11th practice for the Bears.
In addition to hearing from Spavital, the three top running backs behind Jaydn Ott all spoke with reporters Tuesday after practice as that group — Montana State transfer Isaiah Ifanse, Ashton Stredick and freshman Jaivian Thomas — continues to see plenty of reps in training camp.
Watch each of their post-practice media sessions below:
Another offensive playmaker generating buzz so far through 11 days of training camp is walk-on receiver Trond Grizzell, who continues to receive praise from the coaching staff for his work this offseason.
The redshirt sophomore spoke with Golden Bear Report after practice to discuss his development as well as his expectations for the upcoming season.
Watch our one-on-one interview with Grizzell below:
