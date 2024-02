Cal secured a key victory to lock up a weekend sweep of the Oregon schools Saturday when it defeated the Ducks in the home finale at Haas Pavilion. The Bears leaned on another standout performance from junior wing Jaylon Tyson plus other important contributions to earn their ninth Pac-12 victory.

After the game, head coach Mark Madsen, Tyson and Jalen Celestine spoke with reporters about how Cal was able to earn its latest victory.