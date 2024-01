When Mark Madsen was hired as Cal's head coach, the jokes were already being made. How would the former Stanford star feel about facing his alma mater? Well, the first meeting has finally arrived as the Bears will host the Cardinal Friday at Haas Pavilion in a highly anticipated matchup in the Bay Area.

This week, Madsen and Cal guard Jalen Cone met with reporters to discuss the matchup as the Bears look to build on an overtime win over Washington State last week.

Watch the full media sessions in the videos below: