Cal scored a major overtime victory in Mark Madsen's first season leading the Bears with an 83-77 overtime win against USC Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. The Bears were led by 27 points from Jaylon Tyson with key contributions from Jalen Cone (20 points, 4 assists) and big man Fardaws Aimaq (15 points, 20 rebounds) to take down the Trojans.

LeBron James was in attendance to watch his son, Bronny, play against the Bears in front of a sold out crowd.

After the game, Madsen, Cone and Tyson all spoke with reporters about the win, the atmosphere inside Haas and more.