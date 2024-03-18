Cal opened up its eighth spring under head coach Justin Wilcox Monday, and once again there are plenty of new faces suiting up for the Bears after a winter of roster building. There is more competition at quarterback and receiver plus some key additions at other spots on the field.

Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to provide his thoughts on the first day of work plus new quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert broke down where things stand with the signal callers heading into the month of work this spring.

Two of Gilbert's quarterbacks, Fernando Mendoza and newcomer Chandler Gilbert, both spoke with reporters after Day 1 of practice as well. The duo split reps Monday and will battle for the starting job this spring and summer.