WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Sterlin Gilbert and Cal players recap Day 1 of spring
Cal opened up its eighth spring under head coach Justin Wilcox Monday, and once again there are plenty of new faces suiting up for the Bears after a winter of roster building. There is more competition at quarterback and receiver plus some key additions at other spots on the field.
Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to provide his thoughts on the first day of work plus new quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert broke down where things stand with the signal callers heading into the month of work this spring.
Two of Gilbert's quarterbacks, Fernando Mendoza and newcomer Chandler Gilbert, both spoke with reporters after Day 1 of practice as well. The duo split reps Monday and will battle for the starting job this spring and summer.
In addition to the banner interviews with two coaches and quarterbacks, Golden Bear Report caught up with a pair of newcomers who figure to factor into the offense in a significant way this fall. Running back Kadarius Calloway joins the Bears after playing at Old Dominion last season, and he spoke with us about his journey from being one of the top safety prospects and signing with Alabama to becoming a top running back transfer for the Bears.
Tobias Merriweather was another highly rated prospect out of high school, and he's joined the Bears after beginning his career at Notre Dame. We caught up with the wide receiver to discuss his move back to the West and more.
Watch both one-on-one interviews below:
