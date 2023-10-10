Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to provide injury updates, his thoughts after watching film of last week's loss to the Beavers, his outlook for the upcoming game against Utah and more.

Cal continues to make its way through a difficult stretch as it prepares to face its second ranked opponent in as many weeks Saturday. Coming off a 52-40 loss to No. 15 Oregon State last week, the Bears will now head to Salt Lake City to face No. 16 Utah in a challenging road matchup.

Additionally, Cal coordinators Peter Sirmon and Jake Spavital took time to meet with reporters about their respective groups. Spavital seems to have found a solution to the Bears' quarterback dilemma as redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza guided Cal to 40 points against the Beavers and checked off a lot of the boxes for his coaching staff.

Mendoza is expected to start again this week against Utah, and Spavital spoke about why the second-year signal caller has separated himself in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Bears are going through a difficult stretch defensively after allowing an average of 44 points over the last three games. Sirmon took time to address the issues facing his group right now as it prepares for a different challenge this week.