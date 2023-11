Cal came away from the 126th addition of the Big Game with a 27-15 victory over Bay Area rival Stanford. The Bears didn't play a perfect game but received contributions from several key players to earn the win and remain bowl eligible heading into the final week of the season. After Saturday's game, head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, RB Jaydn Ott, DB Craig Woodson and OL Barrett Miller provided their thoughts on how the Bears were able to secure the victory plus their thoughts on what it means to keep the axe in Berkeley.