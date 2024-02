Cal added a couple more pieces to its program Wednesday as the regular signing period opened up. The Bears made things official with Under Armour All-American punter Bobby Engstler and added a commitment from Houston-based cornerback Khamani Hudson, who picked Cal over his hometown Cougars.

After both inked with the Bears, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to discuss both additions and break down the outlook for the rest of the offseason as the team now turns its attention to preparing for the 2024 season.

Wilcox also provided some thoughts on recruiting in today's game and much more.