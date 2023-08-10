Cal opened up the second full week of training camp Thursday after having a day off Wednesday. The Bears continue to push forward toward the season opener next month against North Texas, and there remains several positions up for grabs.

Thursday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to give an overview of where he has the team focused heading into the rest of the week plus more thoughts on conference realignment, standout performers through Week 1 and more.

Defensive back Matthew Littlejohn continues to make a strong impression in camp after making strides in spring. The junior college transfer met with reporters after Thursday's practice as well to discuss his progress and the continued growth of the Bears secondary.

Plus, running backs coach Aristotle Thompson spoke with Golden Bear Report about his changing group and the potential impact of several newcomers for Cal this season.

Watch all three interviews below: