Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal is now into its third full week of training camp after wrapping up Wednesday's practice. The Bears are now through 12 practices, and the last few have brought added intensity.
Wednesday, there was plenty of competitiveness and afterward defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses some of that plus what he saw from his group in Sunday's scrimmage and his outlook for the next couple weeks of camp.
Watch his full post-practice media session below:
Defensive lineman Ethan Saunders, offensive lineman Sioape Vatikani and receiver Mavin Anderson are all poised to play key roles for the Bears in the upcoming season.
Each of the three Cal returners met with reporters on Day 12 of camp, and you can watch each of those interviews below including our one-on-one conversation with Saunders.
