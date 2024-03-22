Cal put on pads for the first time this spring on Day 3 as the Bears head into the final practice before spring break. The third day of work brought about plenty of intensity and some highlight moments.

Defensively, coordinator Peter Sirmon returns a number of key pieces up front and in the secondary but is working with a smaller group at the key inside linebacker position. After Friday's practice, Sirmon spoke with reporters about his group and the rest of the defense.

Golden Bear Report also caught up with cornerbacks Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris, who have made their presence felt on the field already through three days of practice.

Watch both of those one-on-one interviews below:



