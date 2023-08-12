Cal is closing in on its first scrimmage of training camp, which will take place Sunday, and Saturday's practice presented an opportunity for a lighter day of work as the Bears get ready to turn up the intensity to close out the week.

After the ninth day of practice Saturday, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon met with reporters to discuss what he will be looking for from his group in the upcoming scrimmage as well as breaking down what he's seen from some of his players up front.

Veteran cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns also spoke after Saturday's practice breaking down his return to the field this year while also giving an overview of the Cal secondary in training camp.

Defensive lineman Nate Burrell has been productive during training camp through nine practices, and he took time Saturday to discuss his role with the defensive line and more.

Watch all three of those group media sessions below: