Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon continues to work with his group in the final days of the spring. Wednesday, he met with reporters to discuss the progress he's seen from the Bears' defense over the last several weeks plus his outlook for the fall.

Additionally, Cal defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKenzie spoke with reporters about his spring and provided insight into his group on the final days before the spring game. He also recounts his return to the field in 2023, and where he has progressed since getting back in the mix over the last year.

Offensive lineman Bastian Swinney has moved around some this spring, but he remains a big part of the first unit heading into the final days of practice. We caught up with him to discuss his role and the outlook for the entire group heading into the summer months.

Like Swinney, linebacker Aaron Hampton is making the most of his opportunity for reps this spring, and we spoke with him about his adjustment to the college game, his performance in recent practices, growing up in Alaska and more.

