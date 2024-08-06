Cal returned to the field Tuesday for Day 6 of training camp, and the secondary came up with several notable plays throughout the latest practice for the Bears. Afterward, defensive back coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown took time to speak with reporters about their group's progress and highlight some of the newcomers this summer.

In addition to hearing from the Bears' secondary coaches, cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns spoke with reporters about his camp up to this point after he missed the spring. The veteran defensive back came up with a pass breakup during Tuesday's action, and he discussed his play through the first week of camp as well as what went into his number switch this offseason.

Newcomer receiver Kyion Grayes has been making noise a week into his first camp at Cal, and he spoke after Tuesday's practice about his move back west from Ohio State and more.