Cal is gearing up for its first scrimmage of training camp this weekend, and Friday the team went back to work for its eighth day of practice. The pads were once again back on for the Bears, and that led to some spirited team periods.

Early in practice, the players on both sides of the ball battled it out, and you can see the receiver-defensive back one-on-one portion of the day as several players had impressive performances.

Watch our Friday camp clips in the video below: