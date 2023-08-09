Cal wrapped up Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday by putting on pads for the first time. That led to an uptick in intensity and plenty of competitive periods throughout practice. Get a look inside the latest day of work for the Bears before they return to the field Thursday to continue moving ahead with camp.

Watch clips of defensive tackling drills, offensive and defensive line work, one-on-one drills between the outside linebackers and tight ends plus receiver-defensive back one-on-one drills as well by hitting the play button the video below.