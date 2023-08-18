Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal held its 14th practice of training camp Friday, and there were several competitive moments over the course of the day. That included a one-on-one period matching up the Bears receivers and defensive backs.
Get a glimpse at some of those battles plus a look at one-on-one drills from early in Friday's practice by watching the video below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.