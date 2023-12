Cal took an early lead Saturday during the Independence Bowl against Texas Tech, but that quickly went away as the offense stalled out and turnovers mounted resulting in a 34-14 loss to the Red Raiders in Shreveport.

After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and linebacker Cade Uluave met with reporters to discuss the matchup, review the season and look ahead to 2024.

Watch the full postgame press conference below: