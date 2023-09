Cal is moving on from its loss to Auburn and settling in on its next matchup with undefeated Idaho arriving in Berkeley later this week. Quarterback Sam Jackson V has yet to play an entire game with the Bears this season, but he's in line to start Saturday against the Vandals.

Wednesday, he met with reporters to discuss his outlook on the game and reflect on the week of practice after last Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Watch his full media session from Wednesday below: