Sam Jackson V and Matthew Cindric are at two different spots in their careers and seasons. Jackson again finds himself battling it out with Ben Finley to earn the starting nod at quarterback after previously looking like he had solidified the job prior to the Bears' game against Idaho.

Instead, the coaching staff has left the starting role up for grabs this week ahead of a big road matchup against No. 8 Washington. Jackson met with reporters Wednesday to discuss where things stand in his mind midway through the week, his thoughts on the challenge facing the Huskies and more.

Meanwhile, Cindric knows his season and career at Cal are finished. The Bears starting center suffered a biceps tear in the season opener against North Texas marking the second time in as many years that his season has come to an early end.

His latest injury is the same one he suffered in 2022 only on the opposite arm.

Cindric also spent time talking with the media Wednesday in his first opportunity to discuss his latest injury and what it means for his future with the Bears and beyond.

Watch both full media sessions below: