Justin Wilcox's Cal squad opened the season with a lopsided 58-21 victory on the road against North Texas. Afterward, the Bears head coach met with reporters to give his thoughts on the contest plus he provides updates on players injured in Saturday's game.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital guided the Bears to an impressive day with the group setting marks that have not been seen in nearly a decade. He spoke with reporters about his first game back on the sidelines with the Bears and much more.

Watch both full media sessions below:



