Cal found a spark on offense as it turned to former third-string quarterback Fernando Mendoza to make his first career start Saturday night against No. 15 Oregon State. The Bears ended the game with their highest scoring output since Week 1 after reaching 40 points against the Beavers.

That was aided by three touchdowns from running back Isaiah Ifanse, who ran for two scores and caught pass from Mendoza for another.

After the game, Mendoza, Ifanse and defensive back Craig Woodson spoke with reporters about the matchup at California Memorial Stadium.