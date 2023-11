Cal came away with its first win since Sept. 30 when it defeated Washington State, 42-39, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. The Bears received a standout showing from running back Jaydn Ott in addition to several key plays from the Bears' defense. After the game Ott, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, linebacker Cade Uluave, center Brian Driscoll and cornerback Nohl Williams all met with reporters to provide their thoughts on the victory that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Watch each of the media sessions below in these videos shot by Golden Bear Report staff writer AJ Alany.