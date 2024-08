Cal is now through 10 training camp practices and Sunday brought the first scrimmage of the month. The Bears were able to fit in close to 100 plays on Day 10 giving both sides of the ball an opportunity to have the most game-like feel that they've had through the first two weeks.

Afterward, both quarterbacks who are battling for the starting job, Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers, provided their takes on the first scrimmage and the overall progress made in Week 2.