Cal has players who have experienced different levels of the rivalry matchup with Stanford. Some, like quarterback Fernando Mendoza, have only been able to watch from the sideline but will have an opportunity to participate in the Big Game for the first time this week. Others, such as cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns, have played a big part in the matchup in recent years.

Offensive lineman Barrett Miller, on the other hand, only knows the Big Game from the other side. The Stanford transfer will be taking the field in the Big Game as a member of the Bears for the first time this weekend.

Each of the players discussed their unique perspective on Saturday's opponent during Wednesday's media session.