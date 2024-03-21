Cal had eight players perform in front of NFL scouts Thursday as the Bears look to have their next group of pros this spring. The players worked out and performed several different drills throughout the day at California Memorial Stadium as scouts from many different NFL franchises looked on.

It led to meetings with some of the players, and it is just part of the process as the Cal players hope to eventually hear their names called in upcoming NFL draft.

After the on-field portion of the day was over, offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, safety Patrick McMorris, linebacker Jackson Sirmon, running back Isaiah Ifanse and receiver Monroe Young spoke with reporters about how they performed and the process up to this point.