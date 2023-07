LAS VEGAS -- Offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and linebacker Jackson Sirmon joined head coach Justin Wilcox at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Sirmon talked about his decision to return for his final year of eligibility and what it's been like playing for his father, Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.

Cindric talked about his charitable endeavors in the community and of the Bears' hopes to turn the corner this season after three straight losing seasons.

Watch video of their full session on the main stage here: