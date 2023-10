Like Cal's offensive captain Matthew Cindric, defensive captain Jackson Sirmon will miss the rest of the season because an biceps injury. The sixth-year senior suffered the injury attempting to make a tackle in the Bears' loss to Oregon State two weeks ago effectively ending his college career.

Like Cindric, the veteran linebacker plans to remain close to the team as he recovers from surgery as an extra set of eyes for the defensive coaches, including his dad and Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, and the rest of the linebacker unit.

Tuesday, Sirmon met with reporters to discuss his injury for the first time since it happened in addition to addressing his future in football, his immediate plans this season and much more.

Watch the media session below: