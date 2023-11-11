Cal remains bowl eligible after securing a win for the first time since Sept. 30 with a 42-39 victory over Washington State in Saturday's home finale at California Memorial Stadium. The Bears received contributions from all over the field, including a big performance by running back Jaydn Ott and a pair of defensive touchdowns, to help seal the victory.

Justin Wilcox's team was also able to hold off a late charge from the Cougars to hold on in a one-score game, which has been difficult as of late. After the win, Wilcox met with reporters to break down the game and provide his thoughts on what it means for the Bears as they continue their quest to remain bowl eligible with two games left to play.

Watch the full postgame press conference below in this video shot by Golden Bear Report staff writer AJ Alany.