Cal enters Pac-12 play with a 2-1 record after beating Idaho on Saturday. Now, the Bears will see an immediate uptick in competition as they travel to Seattle to square off with No. 8 Washington this weekend. Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to discuss where things stand with his team entering the matchup.

He also took time to update the latest with Cal's injured players, break down where he wants to see improvement after last week's come-from-behind win plus what he expects to see from the Huskies in Saturday's game and more.

Watch his full media session below: