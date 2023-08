Cal is now through 14 camp practices heading into its second scrimmage Saturday. On Day 14, the Bears' defense again shined with multiple takeaways and impressive plays across the board but especially in the secondary.

After Friday's practice, defensive backs coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown spoke with reporters about the success of their group this week as the players in the secondary continue to create turnovers.

Watch the full media session from Friday's practice below: