Cal is working toward its first scrimmage of training camp this weekend, and Friday's practice gave a glimpse into what's to come as the Bears went with full pads once again. After Friday's practice offensive coordinator Jake Spavital provided yet another update on his quarterback competition plus provided an overall assessment of his group as Week 2 of camp continues.

Linebacker Jackson Sirmon will again be a key piece of the Cal defense this season, and he took some time to speak with reporters after Friday's practice about his continued development now in his second year with the Bears.

Watch both full interview sessions below: