Cal is preparing to leave Berkeley later this week for its trip to Shreveport, Louisiana where the Bears will take on Texas Tech in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, newly-appointed offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch, outside linebacker David Reese and wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter all met with reporters to discuss the upcoming bowl game, the matchup with Texas Tech, the recent changes within the program and more.

