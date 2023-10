Cal is preparing to open up its most difficult stretch of the season with ranked opponents coming up over the next five games beginning with a matchup against No. 15 Oregon State on Saturday.

Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with the media to look ahead to that game against the Beavers plus provide updates on his own team, including the Bears' quarterback situation.

He also took time to discuss the shortcomings overall on both sides of the ball against Arizona State in Cal's 3-point win over the Sun Devils while also pointing out some of the positives that led to the victory.

Watch his full weekly media session below: