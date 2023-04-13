Every head coach needs a right-hand man, and for new Cal coach Mark Madsen that will be Adam Mazarei. The Vanderbilt associate head coach will be making the move back to the West Coast to take over the same role for the Bears as the first official member of Madsen's staff in Berkeley.

Mazarei, a Thousand Oaks native, joins the Bears after four seasons serving on Jerry Stackhouse's staff in Nashville. He moved up the ranks at Vandy after coming aboard as an assistant before eventually stepping into his associated head coach role last season.

"I'm both excited and incredibly thankful to join the Cal family," Mazarei said in a statement provided by the program. "Mark has been a consistent winner throughout his career and I greatly admire his unrelenting energy and desire to develop young men on and off the basketball court. I look forward to working alongside this terrific staff in Berkeley as we strive toward the common goal of building something special. I know this will be a tremendous opportunity to grow both as an individual and as a coach."

Prior to his stint at Vanderbilt, Mazarei spent six seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies serving as both a player development coach (2013-16) and assistant (2016-19). Those NBA connections are shared by Madsen and should serve both staff members well as they work to turn around Cal's basketball program.

"Adam has a deep and expansive basketball mind and is one of the best Xs and Os coaches in the country," Madsen said. "His experience and success with the Memphis Grizzlies and most recently at Vanderbilt will mesh perfectly with where our program is heading in the future. Adam is a tireless leader and our young men are going to benefit from him on and off the court in the best ways possible. We're thrilled to have him in Bear Territory."

Mazarei, who graduated from University of Redlands in 2006 and earned his master's degree from Concordia University in 2013, also served as assistant coach and associated head coach at Moorpark College player development coach at IMPACT Basketball Academy.

The addition of Mazarei leaves Madsen with two more staff positions to be filled/named as he continues building the program. The Bears have already added two key transfers since Madsen took over the program just two weeks ago with Texas Tech big man Fardaws Aimaq and Norther Arizona guard Jalen Cone both already deciding to join the Bears under Madsen and Mazarei.