Sometimes all the pieces just fit, and for Ben Howard there was no need to continue taking visits or entertaining other options after he had the chance to see Cal over the weekend. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive line prospect announced his commitment to the Bears Monday following an official visit to Berkeley.

Howard, who plays at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, picked the Bears over offers from Penn State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah State.

Cal first jumped into the mix with Howard over a year ago when area recruiter and outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto extended an offer to the three-star lineman. Since then, Cal has continued to pursue Howard and eventually had him out as one of its early official visitors over the weekend.