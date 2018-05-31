Cal's first three 2018 contests now have times and networks, as the Bears march into year two of the Justin Wilcox era.

The Bears season opener on September 1st against North Carolina gets a national TV audience, with a much wanted 1 PM start time on Fox. It'll be the return matchup of a home and home series with the Tar Heels, as the Bears traveled to Chapel Hill a year ago for a 9 AM start. Cal took down North Carolina by a final of 35-30 in that game, behind 4 TD passes from Ross Bowers.

The week after, the Bears head to Provo to complete a home and home series started in 2014. Cal plays BYU at 7:15 (PST) on September 8th, either on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Cal fell to the Cougars in 2014 by a final of 42-35, despite 12 catches for 138 yards from wideout Kenny Lawler. The Bears' last win over BYU came in 2005 in the Las Vegas Bowl, as Steve Levy, Marshawn Lynch and Desean Jackson led the Bears to a 35-28 victory.

Cal's final non-conference game comes against FCS opponent Idaho State. The Bears have never faced the Bengals, as they host former Cal wideout Chad Hansen's first school at 3 PM on September 15th. That game will be a regional broadcast, set for Pac-12 Network, Bay Area.

Every other one of Cal's remaining contests will be televised as well, with kickoff times and network television information for Cal's remaining nine contests to be announced by the Pac-12 either 12 or six days in advance of each game.

Cal will host UCLA, Stanford, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington as well, while making trips to Oregon State, Washington State, Arizona, and USC.