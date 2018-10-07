It's one of the three things Cal head coach Justin Wilcox stresses. Turnovers. 3rd down conversions. Explosive plays. The first one came down to bite them in the desert.

Brandon McIlwain was responsible for four turnovers, and for the second consecutive week two were returned for touchdowns as the Bears fell in the desert to Arizona despite outgaining the Wildcats. The Bears struggled with penalties all game, committing 13 for 115 yards in the loss, many on the offensive line.

The Cal defense faltered early in giving up 10 points, the first coming as the secondary made their sole mistake. Pressure couldn't get to Khalil Tate, as he threw a 31 yard strike to Tony Ellison getting in behind Ashtyn Davis for the score.

The Bears were stopped on 4th down on their first drive, as McIlwain couldn't get to the line to gain on a 4th down, giving the Wildcats the ball. Arizona drove down, thanks to a 25 yard run from JJ Taylor, but Malik Psalms got the Bears sole sack of the game, forcing a long 3rd down where the Bears forced a field goal. That would be Arizona's last offensive points of the game.

Then came the fight from the Bears, the reason they played McIlwain. The Bears used a quick wheel to Pat Laird for 11, a pass interference drawn by Vic Wharton, and a McIlwain run up the gut for 25 to score their first touchdown.

A few traded drives later, with a forced fumble by Biaggio Ali-Walsh bouncing right back into the hands of a waiting Arizona returner on a punt, and McIlwain did it again, leading a 75 yard drive and finishing with a 23 yard run up the middle. That would get the Bears to halftime, with a 14-10 lead. The Bears were getting to Khalil Tate consistently, corralling his runs, clamping down on the screens, and playing one of the best games they've played under Justin Wilcox.

The Bears traded a three and out for a turnover, with Cam Bynum getting his 1st interception of the year, but there was no capitalization, a holding penalty made for a 1st and 20 that McIlwain and company couldn't get back. A 3 and out got the ball back, then the weirdness happened.

McIlwain overthrew Kanawai Noa, he tipped it to Colin Schooler, and Jeremiah Hawkins made a play on the ball. It popped right into the hands of Azizi Hearn, who finished the play for a score. 17-14 Arizona.

More offensive issues followed, as the offense took it down to the Arizona 3, going for it on 4th and 1, as they got stopped short. They got the ball back on a Luc Bequette forced fumble, but McIlwain fumbled on what could have been called an incomplete pass, as the Bears gave it right back.

Arizona gifted the Bears a missed field goal, the McIlwain got pick sixed. Despite the Bears getting a field goal late, they couldn't get an onside kick recovery, with Jaylinn Hawkins picking up a targeting call to be out for part of next week, and the Bears remained without a win in Tucson since 2004, without another chance to do that until 2021.