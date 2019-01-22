Buhach DB Trey Paster on his Weekend Trip to Cal
Buhach Colony DB Trey Paster visited Cal as a part of their Junior Day festivities Saturday, and while he didn't come away with an offer from Cal, he's been told it's coming."(DBs coach Gerald Alex...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news