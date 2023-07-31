Last season there was a clear weakness at Cal, and it proved to be a difficult hurdle for the team to climb in its quest to rack up victories throughout the 2022 season. The Bears' offense struggled throughout the season resulting in the team ending up with the ninth-ranked offense in the Pac-12 and 88th-ranked offense among all FBS teams.

The traditional approach brought to the field by Bill Musgrave was replaced by an uptempo system this spring when head coach Justin Wilcox tabbed former Texas State head coach and one-time Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as the man to turn things around in Berkeley on that side of the ball.

There were flashes of a potent offense over the course of the spring as Spavital and the Bears' new offensive staff began their work, but there is still many more pieces that need to come into place over the next few weeks as the team prepares to take the field against North Texas in the opener.

Here is a rundown of what you need to know about Cal's offense as the team prepares to take the field and open training camp later this week.