There will always be special attention paid to the defense for any team coached by Justin Wilcox, and that side of the ball has certainly been key in the Cal head coach's quest to build a winner in Berkeley.

As much as the Bears' inconsistent offense received attention last season, the defensive side of the ball had its own struggles. In 2022, Cal ranked last in the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed per game and were ninth overall in total defense.

The Bears were in the bottom half of the league in sacks and rushing yards allowed.

The expectations for the staff are to land much higher than that each season, so there have been plenty of moves made this offseason to improve the stats and bring more success to the Cal defense.

Along with bringing in some new pieces up front, the staff has been active since the end of the season to add more help in the secondary. That will bring a new level of competition to the defensive back unit, which will play itself out over the next several weeks.

Here is a rundown of where things stand as the Bears prepare to return to the practice field this week when training camp begins Wednesday afternoon.