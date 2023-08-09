As Cal wrapped up its first week of camp Tuesday, there was one clear message from the coaching staff led by Justin Wilcox. Consistency needs to remain the primary focus for the Bears the rest of the month.

The last several practices have featured some up-and-down play from nearly every position group. The offensive side of the ball was unhappy with its performance Sunday, and Monday it had one of its best practices. The opposite was the case for the defense, which shined Sunday before struggling a bit Monday.

Tuesday's practice was a bit more even with both sides of the ball having success. The coaching staff hopes to see more of that moving ahead, and consistency was certainly stressed by Wilcox in his post-practice comments to the team.

"Sometimes for whatever reason, in practice, the contagious energy gets on one side of the ball," defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said Tuesday before the Bears went into their day off. "Then, typically those guys start making some plays, and you start building confidence. I didn't think we had our best day yesterday, and we had some critical feedback for things to improve on this morning in our meetings, and it was good to see the guys react to it.

"However, what we look for is a more consistent level of play. I don't need a poor day and call out the details, the infractions, the things that we're not doing right to get a better day. We need more consistency in our performance every single day."

Over on the offensive side of the ball, coordinator Jake Spavital still has a lot of work to do as he continues to install his system in his first year back with the Bears. So, it is paramount for the offense to keep improving this month to allow Spavital space to utilize his full playbook this year.

That begins with the play of the quarterbacks, which has been uneven at times already through the first six practices. Each of the top candidates for the starting job — Sam Jackson V, Fernando Mendoza, Ben Finley and Luke Bottari — have had bright moments, but there have also been a number of miscues from that bunch as well.

Spavital, like Sirmon and Wilcox, is looking for more balance on his side of the ball.

"It's never fun when when you're not having success and you see the frustration in them," Spavital said after Monday's practice. "To their credit, they showed back up today and took to coaching last night, and they came back and responded. Now, I want to see if they can do it again.

"That's the consistency of it all. Right now, you talk about our quarterback play, it's just the inconsistencies of it all. I want to see if we can put multiple practices back to back to back in order for us to be a consistent offense and a good offense."