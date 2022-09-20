News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-20 15:19:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Tracking the commits: Ryan McCulloch stands out on both sides of the ball

Cal defensive line commit Zurich Ashford put together a strong performance ahead of a big matchup with Bishop Gorman this week.
Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Though the Cal recruiting class is currently a smaller one, the talent already on board with the Bears continues to look impressive as a whole. There have been several standout performances already this season from current Cal commits, and that continued last week with a few more stellar showings by future Bears.

(All stats credited to MaxPreps.com/media reports)

Last week: 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 4 quarterback hurries

The Cal defensive line commit has helped his Las Vegas-Arbor View team get out to a 4-0 start this season. He continues to make an impact as an interior lineman as a senior, and against Green Valley on Friday night he made a living in the backfield. Watching his film from the game, it's clear to see how disruptive he was at the line of scrimmage and applied pressure the quarterback throughout the night.

Next up: Friday vs. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

