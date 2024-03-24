Cal wrapped up a busy first week of spring practice with its fourth session Saturday morning, before pausing for spring break until April 3.

It was the second straight practice with pads, after which coach Justin Wilcox touted the group for a competitive practice.

"You really could go through each group and talk about the growth that's been made,” Wilcox said. “What you expect is to have significant growth after one week. We talked after day one that day one can't be the highlight of spring ball. So, I think today was very competitive, which I appreciate.”

It was a good showcase to evaluate the transfer newcomers and freshmen, in particular, and to really hone in on the quarterback play.

Here were our top takeaways from the day ...