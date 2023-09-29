Both teams are heading into the matchup facing considerable — though very different — issues at the quarterback position. Cal, going into Week 1 with TCU transfer Sam Jackson V as the starter, is now back to square one, with NC State transfer Ben Finley — and redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza, too — in the mix.

“I think the play that these quarterbacks have had over the past few weeks, they know that they’re playing inconsistently and it’s not anybody’s issue — it’s everybody’s issue,” said Cal OC Jake Spavital. “We’ve just got to keep working through it. I tell them every week, ‘you’re going to have an opportunity to play,’ whoever it is.”

Arizona State has its own quarterback woes. Starter, freshman Jaden Rashada who was ranked as a four-star recruit, was injured heading into Week 3. Trenton Bourget started against Fresno State but was pulled in favor of Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne after an interception followed by an injury.