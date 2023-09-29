Top storylines for Cal’s Pac-12 home opener against Arizona State
As Cal heads into the second week of conference play, there remains plenty left to play for. After a tough loss against an undefeated Washington team, the Bears (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are looking to bounce back against Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) this weekend. A win would get Cal back to a winning record and inject some momentum into the Bears going further into Pac-12 play.
Here are some of the biggest storylines heading into Cal’s fifth game of the season as the Bears take on the Sun Devils.
Both teams struggling at quarterback
Both teams are heading into the matchup facing considerable — though very different — issues at the quarterback position. Cal, going into Week 1 with TCU transfer Sam Jackson V as the starter, is now back to square one, with NC State transfer Ben Finley — and redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza, too — in the mix.
“I think the play that these quarterbacks have had over the past few weeks, they know that they’re playing inconsistently and it’s not anybody’s issue — it’s everybody’s issue,” said Cal OC Jake Spavital. “We’ve just got to keep working through it. I tell them every week, ‘you’re going to have an opportunity to play,’ whoever it is.”
Arizona State has its own quarterback woes. Starter, freshman Jaden Rashada who was ranked as a four-star recruit, was injured heading into Week 3. Trenton Bourget started against Fresno State but was pulled in favor of Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne after an interception followed by an injury.
